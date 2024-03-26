Light installation at Peace Plaza in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Plans are underway to draw more attention to the heart of Rochester as installation begins of a dazzling catenary light system at Peace Plaza.

Work began on Monday, forcing a closure of First Avenue Southwest, from Center to Second Street.

The city says the light system is designed to be inviting, giving people a reason to linger longer in the heart of the city.

The city anticipates the installation will be complete by April 5, requiring another closure on First Avenue Southwest to remove equipment.