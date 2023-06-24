Lewiston’s drinking water now safe; Boil Water Advisory over

(ABC 6 News) – Following a Boil Water Advisory for the city of Lewiston, officials have now reported that the drinking water problem has been corrected as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Thursday, city officials issued a Boil Water Advisory to consumers because of a loss of pressure due to a sensor/programming failure.

City officials have reported as of Saturday, residents no longer have to boil their water. They advise flushing your plumbing system and using tap water as usual.

The city’s Facebook page says that residents should run each cold-water faucet for five minutes or until the water is noticeably colder.

While officials claim the incident is resolved, if residents experience any unusual, persisting symptoms to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

The Facebook post says to contact Erik Fredberg at 507-961-8147 or City Hall with any comments or questions.