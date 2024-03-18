Legislature policy deadline days away

(ABC 6 News) – Friday is a Minnesota policy deadline, meaning any bill that doesn’t have a hearing by the end of this week will not be considered.

“We are kind of focusing on the stuff that we have. This is what we do. And then, again, picking from what we have what we have the votes for and where support is and that sort of thing,” said Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester)

This week legislators are hustling to get their bills in for a committee hearing before that official deadline on Friday. But with some bills not yet on the docket many lawmakers are disappointed.

“I wish there was a bill that fixed the unintended consequence that fixed the unfunded mandates in our schools. They bragged about a lot of money going to our schools but then in our area almost every school had to spend one and half to two times the new funding to cover these unfunded mandates,” Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron)

Meanwhile others are making final strides.

“Still need to get that hearing in the Senate transportation committee, but I visited with the chair today so hopefully that will move forward. It’s a bill that I’ve worked on for a number of years. It has to do with the safe driving discount that many of our seniors enjoy on their auto insurance,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester)

Nelson says she’s also pushing for legislation to make cannabis products safer.

“There’s absolutely no warning labels on these products and think about how hard we worked to get warning labels on tobacco products. We should certainly be having those kinds of warnings on marijuana,” said Nelson.

The other side of the aisle has some lawmakers focusing on what they’re calling key areas.

“Some questions on housing… [H]ow can we continually help housing costs to go down. Childcare costs making sure Minnesotans get help there in an industry that is continually getting more expensive and yet workers are still not getting paid what I think they are worth,” said Smith.