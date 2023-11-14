Lead paint removal program comes to Cerro Gordo

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County area will receive more than $2.1 million in federal funding to help battle lead paint removal.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a grant to CG Health to remove lead paint from homes in the county. Lead exposure can lead to a variety of health issues in children and it could be a big help. More than half the homes in the area were built before 1960 ,when the amount of lead in paint was significantly higher.

If you’d like to learn on how to enroll in the county’s lead hazard control program, CLICK HERE.