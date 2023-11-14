Lars Johnson: Austin Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Austin Teacher of the Year, 2023 Lars Johnson

(ABC 6 NEWS) – On Tuesday, Austin Public Schools named Lars Johnson Teacher of the Year.

He is an art teacher for seventh and eighth graders at Ellis Middle School.

He’s been teaching there for seven years.

We’re told he’s a humble guy, and is always there for his students.

These are traits that qualify him for this award.

“There’s a lot of really great deserving teachers but I’m in shock. It’s overwhelming for sure, but it means a lot. When I started teaching, I always wanted to be more than just an art teacher, I’ve tried to do that in my professional and personal life,” Johnson said.

This award was presented by the Austin Education Association.

26 people were nominated.

In order to achieve this honor, you have to be nominated by other educators or students.

For the principal at the school, he’s grateful to have Lars teach there.

“Lars is a phenomenal advocate for students and such a good role model for all of us. He’s a lifelong learner, he’s humble, and he works hard at being prepared for every kid,” Dewey Schara, principal at Ellis Middle School said.

A huge congrats to Lars! He will remember this day for a long time.