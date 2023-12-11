Large police presence in downtown Rochester; public asked to stay away from Damon ramp

A large police presence was spotted in downtown Rochester, near the Damon parking ramp, with officers urging the community to stay away from the area.

(ABC 6 News) – A large police presence was spotted in downtown Rochester, near the Damon parking ramp, with officers urging the community to stay away from the area.

According to ABC 6 News crews at the scene, the incident occurred sometime around 9 p.m. on 3rd Ave. SW.

Roads were blocked off from 2nd St. SW to West Center St.

The Rochester Police Dept., Rocester Fire Dept. and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were at the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m., first responders began clearing the scene and removing the caution tape in the area.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article once more information is available.