(ABC 6 NEWS) – Plans for the 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener have been released.

Lake City will host the 76th annual celebration of fishing next spring.

Boats will be out on Lake Pepin, which is a part of the Mississippi River.

The fishing opener is May 11.

This year Mankato hosted the event for the first time.

Governor Tim Walz couldn’t be there because of his daughter’s graduation. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan filled in.