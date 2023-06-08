KM paraprofessional accused of molesting middle school students

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson-Mantorville paraprofessional faces charges of groping 11- and 12-year-old students in Dodge County Court.

Kian Sean Moran, 24, faces a charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, a charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual sexual contact, and a charge of disorderly conduct.

The charges were filed Wednesday, June 7.

According to court documents, multiple students at KM Middle School told Principal Josh Larson that Moran, a paraprofessional, had groped students’ chests and generally, through his demeanor, made children uncomfortable.

School resource officer Jesse Kasel allegedly met with a then-11-year-old student who said Moran had leaned over her from behind and put his hands on her chest.

Two other students attested that they had seen Moran touch girls inappropriately while walking through the school halls, look students “up and down,” stand inappropriately close, and generally make them uncomfortable.

A fourth student told a Minnesota social worker that Moran had molested her after she asked for help with homework, according to court documents.

According to Kasson-Mantorville’s May 1 schoolboard agenda, Moran’s contract was terminated April 24.

Moran told Kasel he had not touched any students and said he maintained a three-foot distance from students.

According to Minnesota court records, Moran is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Court June 28.

Kasson-Mantorville communications director Karlyn Petersen said Kasson-Mantorville made extra counseling available to all students.

“Parents of the alleged victims have been in communication with the Middle School Principal, the Middle School Social Worker, and our SRO,” Brewington said. “Please know that we take these allegations very seriously.”