Kids Coat Drive event happening in Mason City Wednesday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – In Northern Iowa on Wednesday, The United Way and Alpha Medical will be partnering together for a kids coat drive distribution event.

This starts at 4:00 p.m.

Families can pick up their kids coats at Music Man Square in Mason City.

Distribution will be first come, first serve, and the child must be present to try on the coat.

If you would like to donate to the United Way, visit this link.

When you make a donation of $50, a new coat, hat, and mittens will be made available for families.