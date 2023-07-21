Kemps donating 18,000 milk packs to Channel One Food Bank
(ABC 6 News)- Minnesota Milk company Kemps is planning to donate over 18-thousand milk packs to channel one regional food bank.
From there Channel One will distribute packs to its network of 167 food shelves.
“We’ve been doing this for a few years now i think this is the third year of the giving cow foundation, and so we try to work with a local retailer like Hyvee to activate some in store activity to make people aware of the food bank of the donations sometimes give them a chance to donate as well”, said Jeff Moffit, the account manager for Kemps.
The giving cow milk packs are designed for food shelves.
they don’t need to be refrigerated, and have a shelf life of up to one year