Kasson man faces charge of raping vulnerable adult

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $75,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail without conditions, after allegedly raping a mentally impaired woman.

James Dylan Gaw, 18, faces a charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–victim mentally impaired/physically helpless.

According to court documents, Gaw was in a relationship with a mentally impaired 18-year-old woman earlier this year. The woman told police that in the spring, she was at Gaw’s house and he forcibly raped her and covered her mouth, despite repeated protests.

According to court records, the alleged victim confided in her parents shortly before Gaw was charged Aug. 4.

According to court records, the victim’s parents told police the woman has the mental capacity of a 13-to-14-year-old.

Gaw told police the encounter was consensual, according to court documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.