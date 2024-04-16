Kaitlin’s Heart For Heroes supports first responders with PTSD

Kaitlin’s Heart For Heroes is a nonprofit working to support first responders with job related PTSD.

(ABC 6 News) – Kaitlin’s Heart For Heroes is a nonprofit in Iowa and southern Minnesota, working to support first responders with job related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, around 30% of first responders struggle with PTSD.

Kaitlin’s Heart For Heroes says suicide is one of the leading causes of death for first responders.

The nonprofit has made its mission to stomp out the stigma of talking about mental health, so no other first responder feels alone.

“It is okay to talk to people about this. Other people have gone through this, they know what you’re dealing with, they can relate to what you’re dealing with,” said member Brian Koob.

Kaitlin’s Heart For Heroes offers support groups and one on one counseling, with the option to stay completely anonymous.

You can get connect with the nonprofit’s resources here.