K-9s retiring in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police are retiring four dogs from their K-9 unit.

The community was invited to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds to say goodbye to the K-9s.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the K-9 foundation, which pays for dogs, food, medical bills and other expenses for the K-9 unit.

One of the retiring K-9s is Mikey. He served with Deputy Corry Retzer for four years with OCSO.

With some recent medical issues in his hips, it’s time for Mikey to step down from the force, but Retzer says he’s going to miss having Mikey with him at work.

“Yeah, it’ll be sad. It’ll be hard to not have him looking over my shoulder when we’re in the squad, but he’s earned it,” said Retzer.

Mikey will still be in Retzer’s life, but now he gets to stay at home and enjoy the chance to just be a dog.