Juvenile bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV

(ABC 6 News) – A juvenile bicyclist was injured after being struck by an SUV in Rochester late Tuesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), at approximately 11:00 p.m., an SUV collided with a juvenile male bicyclist in the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

First responders on scene provided lifesaving efforts on the victim before transporting the male to Saint Marys Hospital.

The victims’ status is currently unknown.

RPD said the driver of the SUV did not show any signs of impairment.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.