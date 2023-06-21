Justice Bus brings legal services to southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Legal fees and access to the right services can be difficult. Especially for low-income families or those who live in rural areas. That’s all changing and what you need, could be coming right to you.

Think a law office, but in a bus. That’s exactly what the Justice Bus is. The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) is touring around the region this summer providing referrals and resources for things like Medicaid renewal. For some, they say the biggest need is access to transportation.

“Really it’s talking to the community and finding out what they need instead of us coming in and dictating what services we might be able to provide,” said Jenna Saverynski, a Paralegal for SMRLS.

The bus is helped funded by the state and was started during the pandemic as part of Reach Minnesota. Giving people the right and access to legal services.

“We’ve seen a lot of people dealing with contract issues. Or repairs and maintenance, coming to us with questions whether or not they paid for what hasn’t been done,” said Jocylyn Poehler, the Leady Family Attorney with SMRLS. “Or they can’t get money back or they can’t get in touch with somebody.”

Each month this summer, the bus will hit more than a dozen cities. Once the summer is done, SMRLS will look at how this summer went, how it can be improved, and start planning for next year.

6/21:

Red Wing 9:00-11:00 Red Wing Public Library (225 East Ave)

Zumbrota 12:00-2:00 Zumbrota Public Library (100 West Ave)

Kasson 3:00-5:00 Workforce Center (504 Mantorville Ave S)

6/22:

Owatonna 10:00 – 12:00 Owatonna Community Pathways

Austin 1:00 – 3:00 Welcome Center (105 1st St SE)

Ellendale 4:00 – 6:00 food shelf/Methodist Church (200 6th St N) (open THs 4:30 – 6:30 (Ellendale days 6/23-26)

6/23:

Faribault 9:00-11:00 Community Action Center (1400 Cannon Circle)

Kenyon 12:00-2:00 Kenyon Public Library (709 2nd St)Northfield 2:30 – 4:30 Community Action Center (1651 Jefferson Pkwy)

If you can’t make it to the bus, you can still access SMRLS services online, or by calling 1-877-696-6529.