Jury starts deliberations in Nicolae Miu trial, will continue Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Jury deliberations are now underway in the trial of Nicolae Miu, the 54-year-old Prior Lake, Wis., man facing homicide and sever other charges following a deadly stabbing on the Apple River in July 2022

The jury heard closing arguments on Wednesday morning, with the prosecution calling Miu’s actions “absolutely senseless.”

“I’m not going to defend the actions of the boys who testified. It was cruel what they were calling Nicolae, they shouldn’t have been mocking him, calling him predator, raper,” said St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson. “But what they did, did not justify what Nicolae did.”

As for the defense, they told jurors that this is a a case for self-defense.

