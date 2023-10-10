Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns for its 5th year at the Minnesota Zoo

(ABC 6 News) – When you go to the Minnesota Zoo, you’re probably expecting to see a lot of animals. Well, how about a lot of animals and pumpkins? More than 5,000 to be exact.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back for its fifth year. This year the theme is ‘Seasons of the Year.’ More than 20 artists have hand-carved pumpkins to represent all things Minnesota. From animals, to nature, and of course, our beloved sports teams.

“This is really a fun, family, friendly activity that you can enjoy,” said Zach Nugent, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at the Minnesota Zoo.

“But really, it’s connecting to the mission of the Minnesota Zoo. It’s not seeing the animals, but it’s connecting to nature, and getting out in the fall, along this forested path. And really, taking in all that Minnesota has to offer throughout this beautiful season.”

The trail is never the same. Pumpkins are replaced every three to seven days.

Tickets are sold online only and are valid for the date and time selected. The event runs through Nov. 4. For tickets, you can click here.