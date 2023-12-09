It’s beginning to look a lot like spring time?

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A fourth of the way into December, but Med City temperatures climbed into the 50s twice this week with no snow staying around. Many people in town have been taking advantage of this warm December.

“I’m certainly not used to being able to be in a t-shirt and short shorts on a beautiful Friday here in mid-December,” said Ethan Brand-LaBarge.

On average by now southeast Minnesota should have seen about 8 inches of snowfall and temps below freezing. But experts say because of El Nino and the quiet pattern of precipitation, dreams of a white Christmas might stay dreams.

But snow removal companies that ABC 6 spoke with say they are just going to have to wait it out and hope the snow comes soon.

People like Brand-LaBarge, though, plan to enjoy every second without snow. “I feel like this has only given us more opportunities to spend time in other areas with family. Being able to take the dogs for a walk outside,” he said.

Even those from out of town are taking in the nice weather. Gerry Kelly and Claudia Vanwie broke out the binoculars on Friday.

“And what we saw today which we never see is the red cardinal,” said Kelly.

Jerry and Claudia are from Boulder, CO and say this is actually pretty normal weather for them.

“We’ve had snow already and it stayed for about a week and then it melted off. It gets warm when the sun comes out,” said Vanwie.

But it’s Minnesota so the cold and snow are inevitable. And people seem to be enjoying the warmth while it lasts.

“I certainly have never been able to play 36 holes of golf in the middle of December before and I was finally able to do that this week,” said Ethan.