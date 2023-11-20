Iowa woman accused of pointing gun at other driver in road rage incident

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took an Iowa woman into custody Friday after a driver on Highway 52 claimed she pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman with RPD, a man called 9-1-1 around noon, saying a woman had behaved aggressively toward him when he failed to get over so she could merge, then pointed a gun at him.

Minnesota State Patrol allegedly tracked the suspect vehicle on traffic cameras, and RPD caught up to 39-year-old Ebony Shantea Foster just south of Pine Island, Hodgman said.

According to Hodgman, police recovered two handguns from Foster’s vehicle.

Foster did have a permit to carry the guns in Iowa, but Hodgman noted that Minnesota does not honor out-of-state gun permits.

According to Hodgman, Foster faces a recommended charge of terroristic threats.