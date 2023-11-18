Iowa Veteran Suicide Rate Double National Average

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs shows that Iowa veterans suicide rate is above the national average.

The national veteran suicide rate is about 18% for every 100,000 people. But Iowa, the veteran suicide rate is two times higher than that at 36% for 100,000 people.

Now, Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is trying to pass new legislation aiming to get veterans the help they need. The legislation would increase the amount of benefits for veterans returning home.

The bill is moving through house committees right now and expected to make it to the House floor for a full vote soon.