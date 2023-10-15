Iowa State Capitol building searched by law enforcement after social media threat; all clear

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Capitol building was swept and searched by law enforcement after a threat was made via social media Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety, the Iowa State Patrol received information about a threat to the Capitol building from the United States Capitol Police around 12:45 p.m.

The Dept. of Public Safety investigated and assessed the threat but determined that it was not credible.

The press release also states that the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ISP swept the building out of an “abundance of caution” and did not find anything.

The building was officially cleared at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and all activities at the Capitol have resumed.