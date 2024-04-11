Iowa Senate passes labeling bill for meat and egg alternatives

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Senate has passed a bill requiring specific labeling for meat and egg alternatives.

The bill requires manufacturers who create plant-based alternative products to include labeling with “plant-based,” “meatless” or even “fake” on its packaging.

Supporters of the bill provides protection for consumers and state farmers.

Opponents of the bill say it could unfairly impact those who have no choice in their meat and dairy restricted diets.