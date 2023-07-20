Iowa Sec. of Agriculture Naig to visit North Iowa Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will be making three stops in North Iowa on Thursday as part of his 99 county tour.

Naig will stop in Winnebago County and visit The Stock Croper in Buffalo Center around 11:00 a.m. Naig will meet with the owner and learn about and see the product, hear about future plans and more.

Naig will then travel to Worth County and visit BMC Aggregates in Hanlontown around 1:30 p.m. Naig will meet with leadership and employees, tour the site, learn about their products and company, and hear how they work with the Mines and Minerals Bureau.

Finally, Naig will wrap up his visit by traveling to Mitchell County and speak at the grand opening of the new facility for North Country Cooperative in Stacyville at 5:30 p.m. Naig will speak to the crowd gathered for the open house for their new state-of-the-art facility.