Iowa religious freedom bill signed into law

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a “religious freedom” bill into law.

Democrats say Senate File 2095 would allow people to discriminate against people, adding that culture-war policies are hurting Iowa.

But Republicans argue it will better protect people’s religious freedom, something they say the courts have been eaten away at for years.

Thirty years ago, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act passed almost unanimously at the federal level. Since then, religious rights have increasingly come under attack The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds

The law takes effect immediately.