Iowa man sentenced to 50 years for Mitchell Co. state park murder

(ABC 6 News) – Nathan Gilmore received a 50-year sentence for the murder of Angela Bradbury Monday, Oct. 16.

Gilmore, 24, was originally charged with premeditated 1st-degree murder after Bradbury’s decapitated head was found on a stick in a Mitchell County state park in July of 2021.

Gilmore entered a guilty plea to 2nd-degree murder Aug. 17, which county judge Rustin Davenport accepted.

A minimum of 35 years of Gilmore’s sentence must be spent in prison, according to Davenport, before he is eligible for parole.

ABC 6 News previously reported that Gilmore met Bradbury in Mason City Aug. 6, 2021, and killed her the same day.

“I met someone, I stabbed her in the neck, and went back to work,” Gilmore was quoted in the presentence investigation. “I never even knew her name until she was reported missing. I don’t really feel anything about it, it was easy and not the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Investigators say Gilmore was at the Cerro Gordo County Jail for an arraignment Aug. 6, and Bradbury had just been released from jail on a trespassing charge.

Bradbury was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Mason City with a young, white man. She told the friend she was going to St. Ansgar.

Her skull, and later the rest of her remains, were found in a park that is located between St. Ansgar and Gilmore’s home in Osage.

Investigators say GPS data put Gilmore at the park the day Bradbury vanished and at times he told them he was at work.

Court documents also outlined a Snapchat message in which Gilmore talks about “getting off” by stabbing someone in the throat.