Iowa loses out on federal funding to feed kids

(ABC 6 News) – Families in the Hawkeye state will lose out on tens of millions of dollars in federal aid meant to feed kids during the summer.

The summer E BT program would have given Children who are on that free and reduced lunch program about $40 a month.

“$40 a month isn’t a ton, but it does make a real big difference for a lot of families. I mean, that’s a couple bags of groceries when you add it all up,” said Iowa Senator Sarah Garriot (D). “That’s healthy food that they otherwise might not be able to purchase.

Today Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement saying the state will not participate in the federal program.

Both Reynolds and HHS Director Kelly Garcia both cited a lack of focus on strong nutrition in the decision to not have the program.

According to the state, the program would have cost an estimated $2.2 million.