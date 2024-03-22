Iowa House passes AEA bill amendment

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Reforms to the area education agencies are one step closer after the Iowa House passed an amended version of the Senate’s bill.

The new amendment combines AEA reform, state supplemental aid and teacher pay.

In the amendment, districts would be required to use 90% of special education services funding on AEAs. The other 10% is up to the districts discretion.

House Democrats did not see the amendments until Thursday afternoon.

“To say that this is destroying them, an attack on them, disrupting them, is ridiculous in my mind,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Sioux).

“AEA legislation, teacher pay, supplemental state aid is not a game, I don’t care if they win or we win, kids lose, families lose, parents lose. Don’t call this a game,” said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D).

The House passed the bill 51-43, with nine Republicans voting against the bill.