Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces new Department of Education leader

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced a change in leadership at the state’s Department of Education.

Gov. Reynolds appointed McKenzie Snow as department director. Snow is presently Deputy Secretary of Education in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Snow will replace Chad Aldis, who has resigned for family reasons. Aldis, was named director in March of this year.

“I’m confident that McKenzie Snow is the right leader for this promising time at the Department of Education. Her leadership experience over state education departments in both Virginia and New Hampshire, at the U.S. Department of Education, and for the White House has earned her the respect of educators and policymakers alike,” said Gov. Reynolds. “She will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand opportunity in Iowa’s education system.”

Prior to serving as Virginia Deputy Secretary of Education, Snow was confirmed and served as New Hampshire Division Director of Academics and Assessment, Special Education, Career Development, Adult Education, Wellness, and Nutrition.

Snow also served in the federal government as a Special Assistant to the President at the White House Domestic Policy Council, Senior Adviser at the Office of Management and Budget, and Policy Director at the U.S. Department of Education.

Snow has taught remedial courses at the University of the Free State in South Africa. She has been named a Fulbright grantee, Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, and Bush Institute and Clinton Foundation Presidential Leadership Scholar.

Meanwhile, Matt Sinovic, executive director for Progress Iowa, released a statement on Gov. Reynolds appointing Snow. It reads below.

“Every parent wants their child to have the best possible education and the opportunity to thrive in school. Parents and students deserve a heck of a lot better at the Department of Education than someone who learned how to privatize and pillage our public schools working under former MAGA President Donald Trump and private school executive Betsy DeVos. We deserve someone who will support public education for every child and who ensures kids have the freedom to learn an honest, accurate education. Unfortunately, today’s hire proves Kim Reynolds is intent on continuing her attacks on parents, students, and our public schools.” Matt Sinovic, Progress Iowa

Snow’s appointment will be effective Monday, June 26. Aldis will remain through June 30 to assist with the transition.