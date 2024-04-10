Iowa foreign landowner regulations signed into law

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A bill aimed to protect Iowa farmers has been signed by Governor Kim Reynolds (R).

After Reynolds introduced Senate File 2204, both the Iowa House and Senate passed the bill unanimously.

The state can now subpoena foreign landowners when the state believe them to be in violation of land ownership regulations.

“These policies ensure that Iowa can continue to deter hostile nations from attempting to undermine or co-op the ag, agriculture dominance Iowa farm families have worked so hard to build,” stated Reynolds.

Each time the state discovers a violation, foreign land owners will now receive a fine of up to 25% of the property’s value.