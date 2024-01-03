Iowa Democratic Caucuses switching to ranked-choice voting

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa caucuses are two weeks away; tonight, local Democratic leaders want to remind people things will look a little different this year

Democratic voters now have to request a “presidential preference” card, where voters will rank which presidential candidate they want to represent the party.

All voting will be done by mail, meaning the in-person caucuses will now focus solely on party business.

The change follows a move by the DNC last year that saw Iowa lose its “first in the nation” status.

“It’s going to be strictly on electing our central committee members,” said Bret Nilles, Chairman of Linn County’s Democratic Party. “Electing people to the county convention who could potentially who could potentially go on to the national convention and then work on the platform”

The Iowa Caucuses will begin on January 15, 2024, with resulted expected to be released on “Super Tuesday,” on March 5.