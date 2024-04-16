Iowa bills could shield Bayer from lawsuits over cancer diagnosis

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Debate in Iowa is underway, amid accusations of chemical giant Bayer’s weed-killer is causing severe health issues.

A bill in the Iowa legislature would shield the company from lawsuits claiming its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.

Legal experts fear the legislation could extend to any product liability claim against potentially hazardous products.

Governor Kim Reynolds stated without the shielding legislation, “Iowa risks losing hundreds of jobs in Muscatine, where Roundup is mostly produced.

The bill has already passed in the state Senate, but has not been approved by the House.