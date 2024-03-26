Iowa AEA amendment passes Senate, headed to governor’s

(ABC 6 News) – A bill amending funding for Iowa’s area education agencies has passed the state Senate in a 30-18 vote and is now bound to Governor Kim Reynold’s desk.

Under HF 2612, school districts would receive special education funds, districts must spend at least 90% of funding to AEAs. The remaining 10% is up to the district to use as they see fit.

Amendments to would increase base salaries for teachers beginning their careers, bumping minimum salaries to $47,000. Teachers with 12 or more years of experience would see a pay bump to the tune of $60,000.