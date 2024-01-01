Infant formula recalled, possible bacteria contamination

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – New baby formulas could contain bacteria making your child sick, instigating a recall of the product.

Concern surrounds infant formula “nutramigen powder.” Health officials say it could be contaminated with a bacteria that leads to life threatening infections.

The recalled formula is a specialty infant formula designed to manage dairy allergies,

Both the 12.6 and 19 oz. cans are being pulled.

The cans were manufactured in June of 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July and August.