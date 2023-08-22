IA schools announce early closures Wednesday and Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Two Iowa school districts have announced plans to close early Aug. 23 and 24 amid heat warnings.

ABC 6 News will update this list as more information is available.

Decorah Schools — 510 Winnebago Street, Decorah, Iowa. Decorah Public Schools will close two hours early Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Charles City Schools — 500 N Grand Avenue, Charles City, Iowa. Charles City Public Schools will close at noon Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 234. Lunch will be served both days.

Report other weather-related closures here: School, Church, and Business Closings & Delays – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com