IA schools announce early closures Wednesday and Thursday

By KAALTV
(ABC 6 News) – Two Iowa school districts have announced plans to close early Aug. 23 and 24 amid heat warnings.

Decorah Schools 510 Winnebago Street, Decorah, Iowa. Decorah Public Schools will close two hours early Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Charles City Schools500 N Grand Avenue, Charles City, Iowa. Charles City Public Schools will close at noon Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 234. Lunch will be served both days.

