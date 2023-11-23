Hy-Vee recalls turkey gravy due to labeling error

(ABC 6 News) – In a news release, Hy-Vee says Seneca Foods is voluntarily recalling 12oz. glass jars of Hy-Vee branded Turkey gravy, which actually contain beef gravy.

Credit: Hy-Vee, The recall extends to this label and package size ONLY

Hy-Vee says the product could potentially contain a soy allergen which is not declared on the label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Seneca is now retrieving improperly labeled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy from its distribution system.

The recall only affects Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy product sold by Hy-Vee, no other retailers are affected.

Seneca says it is not aware of any reports of people getting sick because of the product.

Customers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Costumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.