Hy-Vee launches new health and wellness subscription service

(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee announced it is launching a new health and wellness subscription service to help individuals develop healthier lifestyles.

Hy-Vee Healthy You, is designed by Hy-Vee dieticians and will offer people who subscribe personalized nutrition counseling, preventative health screenings for cholesterol, A1c and more.

The team offers in-store as well as virtual dietitian services. Also, select services are available in Spanish.

The Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription includes the following:

Two 30-minute appointments per month with a Hy-Vee dietitian to discuss strategies to achieve individuals’ health and wellness goals.

Unlimited access to Short & Sweat fitness videos (40+ episodes available).

On-Demand Freezer Meal Workshops.

Wellness classes focused on trending nutrition topics, as well as product recommendations and recipes to incorporate into customers’ routines.

Nutrition programs such as Healthy Habits Menus, Balancing Your Blood Sugar, Weight Management, etc.

Free registrations on wellness challenges.

Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal.

Two free health screenings per year (at participating locations).

The subscription service costs $99 a month and is available across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to individuals 18 and older.

Hy-Vee offers more than 190 in-store HealthMarket departments, which feature organic and specialty items like gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based products to support specific lifestyles.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location HERE.