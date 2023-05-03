Hy-Vee launches new health and wellness subscription service
(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee announced it is launching a new health and wellness subscription service to help individuals develop healthier lifestyles.
Hy-Vee Healthy You, is designed by Hy-Vee dieticians and will offer people who subscribe personalized nutrition counseling, preventative health screenings for cholesterol, A1c and more.
The team offers in-store as well as virtual dietitian services. Also, select services are available in Spanish.
The Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription includes the following:
- Two 30-minute appointments per month with a Hy-Vee dietitian to discuss strategies to achieve individuals’ health and wellness goals.
- Unlimited access to Short & Sweat fitness videos (40+ episodes available).
- On-Demand Freezer Meal Workshops.
- Wellness classes focused on trending nutrition topics, as well as product recommendations and recipes to incorporate into customers’ routines.
- Nutrition programs such as Healthy Habits Menus, Balancing Your Blood Sugar, Weight Management, etc.
- Free registrations on wellness challenges.
- Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal.
- Two free health screenings per year (at participating locations).
The subscription service costs $99 a month and is available across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to individuals 18 and older.
Hy-Vee offers more than 190 in-store HealthMarket departments, which feature organic and specialty items like gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based products to support specific lifestyles.
To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location HERE.