How to Watch Prep Bowl 2023

(ABC 6 News) – The 2023 Minnesota Prep bowl kicks off this weekend; Southeast Minnesota teams Kingsland and Stewartville first play on Saturday.

ABC 6 News will host a livestream of the Prep Bowl so audiences and fans can cheer on our local teams from home.

We highly recommend using the KAAL ABC 6 NEWS Roku app to watch on your television.

Unable to watch on your television this weekend? Don’t worry, ABC 6 has you covered. We’ve also set up an in-browser player to watch on your mobile devices or on the ABC 6 News app.

CLICK HERE to access that player.

CLICK HERE to download the ABC 6 News app.

Lastly, the prep bowl can also be watched on cable television. Please check with your provider for availability.