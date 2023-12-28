Hormel House Celebrates The Roaring 20’s

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Historic Home is taking you back in time to celebrate the upcoming new year.

On Jan. 6, you’re invited to put on a flapper dress or your finest pinstripe suit for a night of live music, dancing, photos and cocktails at a speakeasy.

The event runs from 7 p.m. thought 11 p.m., admission is $40.

Proceeds from the event will help support the preservation and care mission of the non-profit.

To buy a ticket, CLICK HERE.