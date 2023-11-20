Hormel Historic Home hosts first Candlelight, Cocktails, and Caroling night

Tis the season for getting together and celebrating traditions. Monday night, a new one might begin in Austin at the Hormel Historic Home.

(ABC 6 News) – Tis the season for getting together and celebrating traditions. On Monday night, a new one might begin at the Hormel Historic Home in Austin.

The home is hosting its first Candlelight, Cocktails, and Caroling event. Transporting people back in time to a Dickensian Christmas. The event includes everything from food, music and, of course, holiday cheer.

“So it will be a really cool event. A lot of people have asked over the years why we don’t do a candlelight-type tour at Christmas time so we decided this was the year to do that,” said Cindy Meany, the executive director at the Hormel Historic Home.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $18. You are encouraged to buy them ahead of time, here.