Holiday travel at RST business as usual

(ABC 6 News) – Christmas is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and this year may see even more travelers flying than previous years.

TSA reports 2.6 million U.S. passengers boarded planes on December 21, compared to 2.3 million on the same day in 2022.

Rochester International Airport (RST) isn’t seeing the same travel rush as other, bigger airports.

RST hasn’t added any additional flights for the holiday season, sticking to their standard three flights per day departing and arriving from both Minneapolis and Chicago.

These flights are at about 70% capacity, which officials say is around the average number for other times of the year.

The fact that RST is a smaller airport is a big reason why some people prefer to fly out of it.

“It’s pretty convenient and it honestly had the best deal on flights as far as connections and that kinda stuff, so that versus La Crosse, I just chose this one,” said passenger Lauren Callahan.

While many like Callahan are off to visit family and friends for Christmas, RST has some advice for any presents you bring along in your luggage.

“We do recommend that you wait until you arrive at your destination before you wrap them, just in case security needs to take a look at those,” said Mary Gastner, RST Marketing Communications Manager.

As always, passengers should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight leaves.

It’s also a good idea to check your airline’s app to make sure you have to most up to date information on your flight times and gate information.

RST also has a new feature for those picking up someone flying in to Rochester. They can park at the new cell phone waiting area, then pull in to the pick up area when the passenger they’re waiting on arrives.