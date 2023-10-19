History and fall means fun at the Olmsted County 2023 Fall Fest

(ABC 6 News) – Families got into the fall spirit today as they brought their kids to the History Center of Olmsted County for the 2023 Fall Fest.

With help from Rochester Community Bankers Association, the History Center was able to provide various fun activities for kids.

This included face painting, decorating pumpkins, 1860s rules baseball, and arts and crafts.

Many kids had a lot of fun during the festivities.

“I’ve gotten concessions, I’ve picked out a pumpkin, went to the old-time schoolhouse, and the old house,” Aftyn Lindquist said.

Visitors had the chance to ride in a wagon to learn more about the History Center. It went around the perimeter giving the riders a chance to see all of the outdoor features and fun activities going on.