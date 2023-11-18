Van rolls over on Highway 20

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – At 2:24 a.m. Nov. 17, near Cannon Falls Township, a Dodge Grand Caravan went off the road of Highway 20 and rolled over.

Crash reports state that driver Dinikqua Elizabetha Ross, 28, sustained nonlife threatening injuries, but was taken to St Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Passenger Brandon Tremayne Bray, 46, also sustained nonlife threatening injuries, but was not taken to a hospital, according to Minnesota crash reports.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance and assisted on the scene Northfield Ambulance.