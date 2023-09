(ABC 6 News) – A crash near Utica in Winona County on Friday morning is causing significant delays, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The WCSO says County Highway 33 between Lang Dr. and Highway 14 is temporarily closed due to the crash and are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

Utica is on Highway 14 between St. Charles and Lewiston.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.