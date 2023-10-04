Higher Education Outlook Conference

(ABC 6 News) – The yearly Higher Education Outlook allows two entities in a room together to have honest conversations. Employers with job openings and the institutions with the students to fill them.

The event hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and RCTC gave students a platform to talk about the issues they face as they start looking towards the future. That includes work/life/school balance, and in-person versus online schooling.

And higher education leaders say they’re focused on those issues and planning for the future. RCTC President Dr. Jeffery Boyd says that involves community partnerships.

“I mean we have to talk to business and industry. What are your needs? And then kind of shape our curriculum and what we teach students in class to match what they are going to do in industry. It’s very key and very crucial,” said Dr. Boyd.

The panels also addressed the need for affordable school. They said if college is more affordable more people might choose to attend.