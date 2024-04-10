Paying It Forward to the woman who helps others

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – You may have heard of Pay It Forward, an organization helping people in Mower County, but the woman behind it, Gina Grundmeier, needs a little help of her own.

“They kind of thought it was an ulcer, and I thought maybe it was. With everything I’m involved in, it can be stressful and ulcers are kind of common when it comes to stressors,” said Grundmeier.

It started this fall with visits to the doctor for stomach issues. After ongoing testing, she was told she has autoimmune metaplastic atrophic gastritis.

“The best way to put it is that my stomach lining is being attacked by my immune system. There isn’t anything they can do to stop the attack. “

As Grundmeier goes back and forth to appointments, bills add up fast. Her Pay It Forward co-worker, Morgan Converse, set up a GoFundMe to help ease the burden.

“I knew from what she told me, that she was struggling with insurance, that being self-employed, the insurance was so expensive. I know myself, that going to a specialist, usually that’s not covered by insurance,” Converse told ABC 6.

With bills sitting at more than $10,000, Grundmeier’s Pay It Forward work soldiers on.

But the people she helps are turning the favor right back around.

“She didn’t ask us to do this, she didn’t ask for help. We just knew if we could eliminate a little bit off of her shoulder…that it was worth it,” added Converse.

As of Thursday night, more than $6,000 of the $15,000 goal has been raised. Despite the hardships, Grundmeier says she’s hopeful for the future.

“I have to trust the process. I don’t know. I think if it has anything to do with the amazing people I have rallying around me, that I won’t have any worries. I’ll be ok.”

Grundmeier goes back to the doctor for another biopsy in a few weeks.

To donate to her GoFundMe, you can click here.