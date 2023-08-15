Transgender Minnesotans can donate plasma without rejection due to gender identity

(Minnesota Department of Human Rights) – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) today announced that CSL Plasma has successfully implemented the changes required in the consent decree so that transgender and non-binary Minnesotans can donate plasma without being turned away because of their gender identity.

“Today we celebrate the progress that has been made so that trans and non-binary Minnesotans can live with dignity, free from discrimination,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. “Our consent decree has provided CSL Plasma with the tools and framework needed to root out discriminatory practices from its business. I am grateful for the work CSL Plasma has done.”

MDHR and CSL Plasma jointly moved to close the case in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District Court in Hennepin County.

In 2021, MDHR filed the consent decree after suing CSL Plasma for barring a transgender woman and a non-binary Minnesotan from donating plasma. CSL Plasma’s refusal to do business based on gender identity violated Minnesota’s civil rights law. MDHR worked to bring the company into compliance with the law by requiring court-mandated changes through the consent decree.

Since October 2021, CSL Plasma has successfully complied with the terms of the consent decree at all its donation centers in Minnesota. For example:

Clear, Effective Policies : CSL Plasma set and enforced policies describing when an individual can be denied the opportunity to donate plasma, clarifying that no one can be denied based only on their gender identity.

: CSL Plasma set and enforced policies describing when an individual can be denied the opportunity to donate plasma, clarifying that no one can be denied based only on their gender identity. Quality Training : CSL Plasma trained employees on its policies and provided multiple trainings to employees on topics such as LGBTQIA+ identities and health.

: CSL Plasma trained employees on its policies and provided multiple trainings to employees on topics such as LGBTQIA+ identities and health. Accountability: MDHR regularly reviewed reports detailing how and when individuals were denied the opportunity to donate plasma to ensure that CSL Plasma did not refuse donors because of their gender identity.

The Stipulation of Dismissal, filed in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District Court in Hennepin County, details that MDHR and CSL Plasma agree that the company met the terms of the consent decree. Judge Karen Janisch will review the filing to determine whether to enter an order formally closing the case.

While MDHR recognizes CSL Plasma’s progress to eliminate discrimination in its business practices to date, the end of this consent decree does not prevent any further action against the company for violations of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

If you believe you have been discriminated against, submit this online form or call the Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency and is responsible for enforcing the Minnesota Human Rights Act, one of the strongest state civil rights laws in the country.