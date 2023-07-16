Hayfield shed fire deemed total loss

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15pm Saturday emergency crews responded to farm outside of Hayfield on 160th Ave.

Upon arriving a shed on the property was fulling engulfed in flames. Crews initially thought there might be someone inside the building, but quickly determined that everyone was accounted for.

The shed has been deemed a total loss. The property owner said there was no significant loss of items inside the shed. No animals or people were injured.

Responding Agencies: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Hayfield Fire Department, Dodge Center Fire Department and Hayfield Ambulance.