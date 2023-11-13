Hay barn burns for 5 hours; no injuries reported

(ABC 6 News) – Northwood Volunteer Fire Company reported a large fire with a 5-department response Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to Northwood, Iowa’s volunteer fire company, firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Yarrow Avenue, Northwood, at about 1:30 p.m. for a shed on fire.

Units discovered that the shed and a large barn full of hay were ablaze.

Eighteen Northwood firefighters responded with an engine, two tankers, two brush trucks, two ambulances, and one “heavy rescue,” according to the volunteer unit.

St. Angsar Fire, Grafton Fire, London Fire, and Myrtle Fire, all responded to the 5-hour job with additional water tanks.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Heartland Power Cooperative were also on scene.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.