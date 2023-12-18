Haley Slams DeSantis for Stumping with Massie

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Presidential-candidate Nikki Haley slams her GOP opponent Ron DeSantis for actions during his recent campaign stops in Iowa.

Recently, DeSantis has campaigned with Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, the lone House Republican who voted against the GOP resolution condemning anti-Semitism on university campuses last week.

Haley told her supporters at a campaign rally in Des Moines the following: