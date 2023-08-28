Greekfest wraps up!

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s annual Greekfest has wrapped up for the weekend but organizers said it was extremely successful this year.

Many came out to immerse themselves in the Greek culture.

The long lines waiting for food showed just how much the community wanted to partake in the fun.

Alongside food, people were entertained with music, dance, and a souvenir shop.

With help from the Holy Anargyroi Greek orthodox church and others, this event is possible.

Greekfest dates back to 1963 and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

“We can keep bringing more new and fresh ideas to the festival and being able to serve our community and host this wonderful event,” Greekfest planning committee chair Smaro Spandonidis said.

The Greekfest planning board was happy with this year’s turnout and hopes to continue this tradition in the future.

Greekfest always takes place during the last weekend of August.